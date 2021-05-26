North and Chicago West Are the Cutest Beach Bunnies in Kim Kardashian's New Pics

A couple of beach bunnies.

On Wednesday, May 26, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share new pics of daughters North West, 7, and Chicago West, 3. In the recently posted images, the West sisters are seen playing in the sand while on vacation with mom Kim. Alongside the photos, Kim wrote, "Me and my girls."

Of course, in typical Kardashian fashion, both children were impeccably dressed for the tropical getaway. For starters, North donned striking braids and a tiger-striped one piece for her fun in the sun. As for Chicago, she rocked adorable little buns and a black swimsuit, which perfectly matched Kim's all-black swimwear ensemble.

It's safe to say the Kardashian-Wests have nailed this whole vacation thing!

We aren't the only ones noticing these totally cute photos as fans have already left gush-worthy comments. One Instagram user wrote, "The cutest." Another fan replied, "Best friend moment." Popular Instagram account @kardashiankloset left eight heart emojis as a comment.