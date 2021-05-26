Bristol Palin Proudly Shows Off Scar From the Tummy Tuck She Had “Years Ago”

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Slams Plastic Surgery Rumors After Debuting New Look

Bristol Palin is keeping things real with her followers.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and real estate agent took to Instagram on May 26 to share a video of herself showing off her sculpted stomach. However, it wasn't her fit bod that she wanted to share with her followers. In captions that appeared on the video, she wrote, "Let's get reeeeel [sic] for a sec. I post what I want ya'll to see. From decent angles, and not from insecurities and scars (visible or not.)"

The mom of three then pulled down her shorts slightly to reveal a scar, writing, "Here's something I don't share. The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago."

Bristol, the daughter of one-time Vice Presidential candidate and former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, captioned the video, "Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to." Sarah responded in the comments, "Haha I love you!!!"