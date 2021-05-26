Here's Why You Should Be Watching The Bold Type Right Now

Thirty, flirty and thriving? That's not exactly real life.
Freeform's beloved series The Bold Type beautifully dispels all (ok, well, most) unrealistic notions of crushing it in your 20s. The glamorous offices of Scarlet magazine bring three women—Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy)—together, and the trio quickly become more than just stylish work wives. And yes, Dee, Stevens and Fahy are BFFs IRL too!
Instead of a revolving door of love interests, ridiculously expensive personal couture closets and overblown existential crises, these powerhouse women deal with real issues like assault, police brutality and women's healthcare rights. Oh and did we mention they do this while also reporting on timely news stories in the wake of #MeToo? With every laugh and fun fashion closet huddle at the Scarlet offices, comes challenging discussions about race, privilege, sexual politics, equity and the patriarchy. Yes, it sounds like a lot for a Freeform show about a women's magazine to cover—but The Bold Type just might surprise you.
Fans fell for Richard (Sam Page) and Sutton's romance, cried over Jane's many personal heartbreaks and watched in awe as Kat challenged the Scarlet publishers' conservative ideals.
"Over the course of four seasons, we've had conversations about workplace politics, women's health, gun ownership...and while not every story is perfect, life rarely is," actress Aisha Dee wrote on Instagram in July 2020. "I'm proud to be part of something that inspired, pushed boundaries, subverted expectations, and started conversations. We got to talk about yoni eggs and yeast infections!"
As audiences mourn The Bold Type ahead of its fifth and final season premiere, it's about time you watched. Sit down, strap in and start to binge because The Bold Type is the ultimate series for any millennial media mogul...or millennial at heart.
Keep scrolling to see the most memorable Bold Type moments so far, and every time the series took a chance at making a statement.