Watch Emma Stone Break Down in Tears Over Emma Thompson's Cheeky Cruella Underwear Confession

Watch : Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella

Emma Thompson's cheeky confession made Cruella co-star Emma Stone laugh until she literally cried.



During a recent interview with the British morning show, Lorraine, Thompson appeared alongside Stone to discuss their new Disney movie, Cruella. The British actress, who plays the character of the Baroness in the movie, confessed the work behind making her gorgeous silhouette appear in the ‘70s style-inspired costumes involved the tightest undergarments imaginable—and didn't hold back on just how uncomfortable the entire thing truly was.



"I mean I don't like underwear—full stop," Thompson shared. "I stopped wearing underwear a longtime ago, it's not my scene. I don't like comfortable underwear—I find comfortable underwear uncomfortable. So, you know, the underwear that was required to turn me into that shape was what can only be described as industrial."



The Academy Award winner candidly continued, "I was saying earlier it's like squeezing a tube of toothpaste in the middle. If you squeeze it hard enough, things will come up and go down and make the shapes."