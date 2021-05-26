Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Joaquin Is All Grown Up in Adorable Prom Photo

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Kids Hilariously Recreate 17-Year-Old Vacay Photo

After an eventful and truly unprecedented school year, it's time for the class of 2021 to celebrate.

Ahead of Joaquin Consuelos' high school graduation ceremony, his mom, Kelly Ripa, shared a photo of her son heading to prom with his date Melissa. In the photo, captioned, "Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa," Joaquin wears a traditional black suit and tie, while Melissa sports an asymmetrical navy blue gown.

This February, Joaquin confirmed he will be attending University of Michigan this fall, where he will compete on the college's wrestling team. The teen wrote on Instagram, "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program."

His mom marked the big moment on her own profile by sharing a photo of Joaquin and dad Mark Consuelos in University of Michigan sweatshirts.

As the baby of the family, Joaquin is the final Consuelos-Ripa child to attend prom. In 2019, his big sister, 19-year-old Lola Consuelos, wore a beautiful green gown to attend her school dance.