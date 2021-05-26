KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyE! showsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

An Old Friend Returns and an Ambulance Arrives in New Bachelorette Promo

Watch a brand new promo for Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, premiering Monday, June 7 on ABC.

By Lauren Piester 26 May, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVEntertainmentBachelor Nation

Seems like things are pretty back to normal in the world of The Bachelorette.

After a long, delayed year of pandemic panic and lead switch-ups, it seems like the ABC reality show is at least a little bit back to normal in a new promo, exclusive to E! News. People are making out. People are crying. Ambulances are arriving. Former contestants are showing up. Bachelorette Katie Thurston is threatening to quit. It looks like a whole mess, but it's the kind of mess we love to see on this show. The kind of mess we've missed! 

There are "surprises and scandals" ahead, the promo promises, and "the sky's the limit." While that last line has us worried about the return of Pilot Pete (who traumatized us all two Bachelor seasons ago), the returnee is actually Blake Moynes, who lived through both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' seasons of The Bachelorette. He's got a little boom box and a smile on his face, apparently there to shoot his shot with Katie, too.

photos
A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

Of course, the other big twist of this season is the fact that Tayshia and Kaitlyn Bristowe have taken over as co-hosts while Chris Harrison takes a step back from the franchise.

The two hosts can be seen briefly in the promo, saying in unison, "Let the journey begin!" Let's hope they don't spend the entire season speaking in unison! 

ABC already released a first look at the 30 men (or 29 men and one box) who will be competing for Katie's heart this season, and you can keep up with all of them below!

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Aaron

26, an insurance agent from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Andrew M.

31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Andrew S.

26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Austin

25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brandon

26, an auto parts manager from Queens, NY.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brendan

26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Christian

26, a real estate agent from Boston, MA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Cody

27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Connor B.

29, a math teacher from Nashville, TN.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Conor C.

28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
David

27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, TN.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Gabriel

35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, NC.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Garrett

29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Greg

27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Hunter

34, a software strategist from Houston, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jeff

31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, NJ.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
John

27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Josh

25, an IT consultant from Miami, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Justin

26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Karl

34, a motivational speaker from Miami, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kyle

26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Landon

25, a basketball coach from Dallas, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Marty

25, a dancer from Reno, NV.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Michael

36, a business owner from Akron, OH.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mike

31, a gym owner from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Marcus

30, a real estate broker from Portland, OR.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Quartney

26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Thomas

28, a real estate broker from Poway, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tre

26, a software engineer from Covington, GA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Weird Box

?????

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

