John Cena Apologizes to China in Mandarin for Calling Taiwan a Country

Watch : John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in Secret Ceremony

John Cena is trying to make amends after a recent blunder.

The pro wrestler apologized to China after he referred to Taiwan as a country, when it's considered a province by the Chinese.

According to The New York Times, the incident took place during an interview with Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS. After reportedly studying Mandarin for years, Cena said in the language, "Taiwan is the first country that can watch" his new Fast and the Furious movie F9.

He then posted a video in Mandarin on Weibo, a Chinese social media site, saying, "I made a mistake." Per the NYT, Cena continued, "Now I have to say one thing which is very, very, very important: I love and respect China and Chinese people."

The Blockers star added, "I'm very sorry for my mistakes. Sorry. Sorry. I'm really sorry. You have to understand that I love and respect China and Chinese people."