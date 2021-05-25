Heather Thomson Gets Sent to the Lower Level After "Cold as Ice" Reception on RHONY

Not the warm greeting she was expecting.
In this sneak peek from tonight's May 25 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Heather Thomson makes her highly anticipated return to the Bravo hit as she arrives for an evening at Ramona Singer's Hamptons home. The clip kicks off with the ladies, including Ramona, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps, getting ready for an Audrey Hepburn-themed dinner party.
As Sonja descends down the stairs to join Ramona in the dining room, she is greeted by a recently arrived Heather. Of course, the interaction is incredibly awkward as, in the episode prior, the women discussed all the things Heather has said about them on her podcast.
"Welcome, darling," Sonja awkwardly comments as Heather brings in her bags. "I have no bobby pins."
Although Heather assures Sonja that she brought bobby pins with her, she also reveals that she needs the socialite to help with her hair. With her back turned to Heather, Sonja offers up a simple, "Wonderful."
Continuing on her bobby pin speech, Heather notes, "And you're the queen of up-do's! So, you need to help me with mine. Will you?"
Being the legend that she is, Sonja offers up a non-committal sound. In a confessional, she remarks, "I know Heather has a history of talking about me on her podcast, and it's not in a good light. Last thing I'm gonna do is help her do her hair right now. Next, she wants me to carry her luggage, I mean..."
Thankfully, Ramona swoops in and interrupts this uncomfortable encounter. Upon seeing Ramona, Heather exclaims, "You look amazing! Oh my god, You're perfect."
After the compliments cease, Ramona directs Heather to the "lower level." As fans of the show well know, this is the basement suite that Luann had a fit over during season 12.
Regardless, Ramona has doubled down on the lower level. Case in point: She assures her guest, "You have your own private bathroom."
"I love it," Heather tells Ramona.
Yet, in a confessional, the fashion designer is less than pleased with her welcome to the Hamptons. "You know, I walk in and I felt it was a bit cold as ice," she shares with the RHONY camera. "And now I'm being, kind of, banished down to the dungeon. But really, that's ok with me because I like a little separation."
Watch the moment play out in the sneak peek above.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Don't forget, you can stream your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)