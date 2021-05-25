Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell Officially Indicted for Murder of Her Children

The families of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan are one step closer to justice.

JJ and Tylee's mother, Lori Vallow, and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on May 25 by an Idaho grand jury on multiple counts of murder, documents obtained by E! News show.

A Fremont County Grand Jury indicted both Lori and Chad on the charges of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Grand Theft by Deception for the death of Tylee, First Degree Murder for the death of Tylee, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Grand Theft by Deception for the death of JJ and First Degree Murder for the death of JJ.

Additionally, Chad was indicted on the charge of First Degree Murder in the death of his previous wife, Tammy Daybell, whose body was exhumed in December 2019 after authorities began an investigation into JJ and Tylee's whereabouts when they went missing in September 2019. Lori and Chad were both indicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder in Tammy's death.