Mike Shouhed Shares Major Update About Moving in With Girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen

Watch : Mike Shouhed & GF Paulina Share Their Quarantine Schedule

Finally cohabitating.

Mike Shouhed is sharing a huge update about his and girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen's living situation. After dating for several years, the Shahs of Sunset star is revealing he and Paulina are finally moving in together under the same roof.

"Paulina's divorce is finally finalized so we're actually going to be moving into our new home this week that we bought in one of the suburbs in L.A.," Mike told E! News exclusively. "We couldn't be more happy to start our lives together and hopefully build a family outside of the one that I already have with her...Meaning adding to the family."

Paulina already has two sons from her previously relationship, but the lovebirds are "definitely in talks" about adding to their brood.

"We've discussed moving forward in our relationship, hopefully getting engaged, getting married, having children, adding to the beautiful family we already have," the Bravo star shared.