Ryan Sutter Shares He Has Lyme Disease After Year-Long Health Battle

After months of uncertainty, Trista and Ryan Sutter finally have some answers about his health.

During the May 25 episode of her podcast Better Etc., the former Bachelorette and her husband shared he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

"It's been hard," Trista said while looking back at their path to Ryan's diagnosis. "It's a really difficult thing to see the person that you love most in this world struggling. And he's a big strong guy, and to see him get emotional and feel helpless in a way in that all I could do was really advocate for him. So, that's what I did."

While Trista informed her followers of Ryan's medical journey in November, her spouse of 17 years said he actually started experiencing symptoms in early 2020.

"My body would just itch for no reason. I'd get some pretty severe headaches…swollen lymph nodes, nausea, night sweats, fevers, really really deep bone aches and muscle aches and joint aches, periods of extreme fatigue—almost paralyzing fatigue…. All things that I just had never really experienced before in my life," he recalled. "I mean, I've done a lot of things that have made me tired, but this was beyond tired."