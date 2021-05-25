KardashiansDaytime EmmysRoyal FamilyE! showsPhotosVideos
See Nick Jonas & Kelly Clarkson Vow To Beat Blake Shelton During The Voice Finale

By Samantha Bergeson 25 May, 2021
It's the countdown to the championship!

The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas exclusively spill all the details on tonight's finale (May 25) to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Kym Whitley

"Our artists have been working their tails off so it's exciting for them," Clarkson gushed today. "It's like you don't have to win at this point, it's the last point you can make on this show so really the top 5 have won, but it's an amazing thing to win something you've worked hard for." 

Yet Jonas hinted there's more at stake than just the title: "There is some bragging rights though," he deadpanned.

"Especially if you beat Shelton!" Clarkson laughed with a reference to fellow coach Blake Shelton. Even Jonas has previously teased the "wise, old man" country crooner for his decade on the reality singing competition. Shelton also has the most wins as the longest-running coach on the series.

The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants

Clarkson first joined The Voice as a full-time coach during season 14 in 2018. "I always tell my artists, get rid of your ego and get out of your way, and try to relax and just enjoy it," Clarkson revealed.

Watch Jonas' reaction to Clarkson "never getting nervous" and see why this duo may just top Shelton this season!

The Voice Season 20 finale airs tonight, Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

