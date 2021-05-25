See Officer Kim Burgess Fight for Her Life in Action-Packed Chicago P.D. Sneak Peek

Fighting for her life.

In this exclusive clip from the Wednesday, May 26 season eight finale of Chicago P.D., Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) finds herself in a dire situation. Picking up where last week's episode left off, Kim wakes up with a head wound and is handcuffed in the backseat of a car.

Before long, her assailant, Kent Darby (Anthony Goes), drags her out of the car and pushes her towards an abandoned structure. "Kent, I'm telling you we can work this out, OK?" she pleads. "Listen to me. Listen to me. I know you didn't kill those girls."

Frustrated and overwhelmed, Kent forcefully pushes the injured officer to the ground. Once more, Kim tells her attacker, "Kent, I know you didn't kill those girls or Darrell. That was your boss. That was Roy."

At this point, Kim has Kent's full attention, who looks desperate for a way out of the situation. "We can make this all fine," she assures the culprit. "Just fine, but..."