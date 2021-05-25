Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Brighten up Your Wardrobe with Kim Kardashian's Neon Skims Collection

You'll stand out in these highlighter-hued tops, bodysuits, and layering pieces.

By Marenah Dobin 25 May, 2021 5:36 PMTags
E-comm: Kim Kardashian Skims NeonRobert Kamau/GC Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Kim Kardashian is known for her love of neutrals, but, she's also super versatile when it comes to her fashion choices. She is never afraid to rock a bold neon and you should try it too. Why fit in when you can stand out instead? Kim's latest Skims drop is full of neon bodysuits, tops, panties, bras, bralettes, and more pieces that will bring some fun to your wardrobe.

Keep on scrolling to see our favorites from her most recent collection. Each one is available in bright color, lime, or orchid with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Another great part of this collection? The fabric stretches to twice its size without losing its shape.

 

Skims Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit

Brighten up your crew neck collection with this long sleeve bodysuit. It's made from a light weight, buttery soft fabric. It has a high cut leg opening and a thong back, which means no visible panty lines.

$68
Skims

Skims Everybody Sleeveless Mock Neck Bodysuit

The mock neck body suit is sleek, form-fitting a lightweight, which makes it great to wear all year round on its own or layered with other pieces in colder weather. 

$58
Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

The square neckline and low scoop back make this bodysuit an essential piece.

$58
Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Thong

The Fits Everybody thong is insanely soft, stretchy, and super comfortable with its no-cut design that prevents it from digging into your skin.

$18
Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette

You'll want to wear this bralette every day. It has incredible coverage and support in addition to being super comfortable. It also has adjustable straps to personalize your fit.

$32
Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Boy Short

Wear these high-waist, full coverage boy shorts lounging around the house or under your favorite outfit.

$22
Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-Shirt

Stand out when you wear this crop top with jeans, shorts, or any other item in your closet.

$42
Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra

Most people don't look forward to wearing a bra, but that's not the case with this one. It lifts your bust while being soft and light against your skin. Support and comfort? Sign. Me. Up. (And I already have this in every other color).

$32
Skims

Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief

Why not match your undies to your the rest of your neon outfit? The Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief is so soft and comfortable, you're going to want one in every color.

$18
Skims

While you're in the neon mood, check out the lime green trend that Kim, Beyonce, Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, and other celebs have been loving recently. 

