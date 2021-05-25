Untangling the Drama Between Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley's Ex Montana Yao

Watch : Malik Beasley Apologizes to Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Drama

Buckle up and prepare for one wild social media ride.

Over the weekend, NBA player Malik Beasley publicly apologized to ex-wife Montana Yao after his short-lived romance with Larsa Pippen made headlines.

And while it's unclear if Montana—the mother of his 2-year-old son Makai—is ready to give him a second chance, one thing is certain: Larsa and Montana aren't about to bury the hatchet.

It all started on the morning of May 24 when Montana told the former Real Housewives of Miami star to "shut your trap."

"Both of you were wrong as hell but YOU ma'am had the nerve to talk all that s--t to me as if I was wrong?" Montana, who filed for divorce in December, continued. "You're embarrassing and woman to woman, you should probably tap out now cause you really going out bad."

Lo and behold, Larsa didn't stay quiet and decided to "clear up some of the misinformation" surrounding Malik. Spoiler alert: She didn't hold back.