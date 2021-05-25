Stars Honor George Floyd on One-Year Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Ariana Grande & More Protest Over George Floyd's Death

Stars are paying tribute to George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020. Former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as three other former officers—Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng—stood on the scene. Video of the killing sparked outrage and spurred protests against police brutality around the world.

In April, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He will be sentenced this June. Thao, Lane and Kueng face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. They are set to stand trial in March 2022.

All four former officers have also been indicted on federal civil rights charges for their roles in Floyd's death. Chauvin, Thao and Kueng were each charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and Lane was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Several celebrities took to social media on May 25, 2021 to honor Floyd. Read their tributes below.