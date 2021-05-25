You Won't Believe the Jaw-Dropping Gift Amelia Hamlin Got Scott Disick For His Birthday

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally

Scott Disick is riding into a new year in style thanks to girlfriend Amelia Hamlin.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn't turn 38 until May 26, the 19-year-old model helped him kick off the celebrations early, casually gifting her love a new motorcycle. "New Harley can't complain," Scott wrote while taking his bike out for a test-drive. "Thanks @ameliagray."

She's not the only one feting the Lord. On May 24, stars like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Sia and even ex Kourtney Kardashian gathered for a luxe, aviation-themed party in his honor. Partygoers dined on churros, Raising Cane's chicken fingers and a plane cake. As Amelia's very on-brand sweatshirt read: "Disick Aviation: 'Private aviation is my motivation.'"

And, needless to say, guests were flying high when they checked out their party favors: Each attendee was gifted with a Rolex watch or diamond jewelry. "They got over a half a million dollars in jewels," Luxe VVS Jewelers' Brandon O'Neal tells E! News, "between our chains, watches and bracelets."