Katy Perry Can't Wait to Pass Down This Iconic Item to Daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry's love of fashion isn't hot n cold.

The 36-year-old singer has served up a number of iconic looks over the years, and she's saving her wardrobe for her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. In fact, the American Idol judge told POPSUGAR she plans to give her firstborn full access to her outfits.

"I think about it all the time," Katy said to the outlet. "I do a lot of cleanups, but I do have some stuff always that I'm thinking about."

Granted, Daisy is only 9 months old. So, Katy may need to wait a few years before the child can try on all the clothes in her closet.

"I need them to go somewhere," the "Firework" star continued. "I want them to be worn again."

And who knows? Maybe Daisy's sense of style will be totally different than her mother's.

"[Daisy will] probably just be goth," Katy added, "and like, 'No, Mom. Thanks.'"