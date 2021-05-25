Can You Guess the Exact Sex and the City Scene This Shoe Is From? See Sarah Jessica Parker's Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker has fans reliving one of the most iconic scenes in Sex and the City history.
On May 24, the Emmy winner—who is currently in production on HBO Max's revival series And Just Like That—took to Instagram to post a photo of an "unearthed" wardrobe item: A chewed up turquoise Manolo Blahnik heel. And fans instantly knew which scene it was from.
"Are these the shoes Pete ruined????" one fan asked, to which SJP replied, "yes!!! Man you guys are good!!! X."
The scene they're referring to is from the season four episode "The Good Fight," in which Carrie (Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) got into an argument over the clutter in her apartment after he moved in. During their tense wardrobe cleanout, she discovered Aidan's dog Pete had taken a bite out of her expensive heels.
"That dog owes me $380!" Carrie famously declared. "You can't buy it, it's circa 1996!"
After seeing all the love the post received—including comments from co-stars Kristin Davis and Willie Garson—SJP couldn't help but gush over the support from fans. "I just cannot get over how much everyone knows and recalls," she commented. "It astounds and touches me. Deeply! X."
She also noted, "PS they have been in archive all these past years. Seeing them again.... Well. X."
Parker recently revealed that the revival series had kicked off production, just a few months after the reboot was announced. In January, stars Parker, Davis and Cynthia Nixon confirmed they're returning for the 10-episode revival, which, according to a description for the show, will "follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."
And while we won't be seeing Kim Cattrall in the reboot, fans might catch a glimpse of Corbett's character.
"I'm going to do the show," he told Page Six in April. "I think I might be in quite a few."
Take a look at the video above to watch Carrie's shoe meltdown!