Chris Hemsworth Jokes He's "Lucky" to Have More Kids After Son Says He Wants to Grow Up to Be Superman

Watch : Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Chris Hemsworth's son appears to be dropping the hammer on his dad's career path.

The 37-year-old Extraction star shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Monday, May 24 from the Sydney, Australia set of his upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming.

The image shows the Thor actor holding hands with his son, who had his back to the camera and happened to be rocking the same style of red cape that Superman wears. Chris shares daughter India, 8, and 7-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky but did not specify which of the twins was in the photo.

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up,'" Chris captioned the shot.

He continued hilariously, "'Dad i wanna be Superman' Lucky I have two other kids."

The lighthearted post earned the approval of several other superhero actors in the comments, including Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds, who posted red-heart and laughing-with-tears emojis.