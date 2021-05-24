Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Is Engaged to Javi Gonzalez

From Teen Mom to Mrs.! Briana DeJesus is engaged.
On Monday, May 24, the MTV reality TV star revealed boyfriend Javi Gonzalez popped the question with a dazzling diamond ring. Briana shared a photo of her new bling on Instagram, writing, "Javi asked & I said YES! We are ENGAGED!"
Keep scrolling to see the pic!
The soon-to-be bride also commemorated the occasion with a TikTok video highlighting special memories from throughout their whirlwind romance. "my forever," Briana captioned it.
Just weeks ago, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up about Javi for the first time publicly in an exclusive chat with E! News.
"I'm navigating and I'm trying and I hope he's the one," Briana shared with us. "He's so nice. I've never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much."
While the mom of two acknowledged just how deeply she cares for Javi, Briana promised to keep their relationship away from MTV cameras as much as possible.
"I just feel like he knows who I am and he accepts what comes with me, but it's still not fair to just throw him to the wolves like I did with [my ex] John [Rodriguez]," the 27-year-old remarked. "I think that was the wrong thing that I did in my past relationships. I put it all out there and sometimes, certain people can't handle it or they're not ready for it. I have to respect his wishes and his decisions, and he's OK with people knowing about us, but he'd rather keep some stuff private, and I understand and I get it."
As Briana and Javi begin planning their wedding, she'll remain focused on raising daughters Nova, 9, who she shares with ex Devoin Austin, and Stella, 3, who she shares with ex Luis Hernandez.
Prior to finding love with Javi, Briana dated fellow Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin up until 2018.
Fans will get to know Javi, a tattoo artist and father of two, when he makes his Teen Mom debut in tomorrow's episode, airing at 8 p.m. on MTV.
Until then, find out where more of your favorite Teen Mom stars' relationships stand by clicking here.