Kate Middleton Gives a Nod to Princess Diana With Bold Blue Outfit in Scotland

Princess Diana's memory lives on in more ways than one.

Her daughter in law, Kate Middleton, continues to keep the Princess of Wales' memory alive through fashion and accessories. More often than not, the Duchess of Cambridge makes a subtle nod to Diana by wearing her jewelry, but most recently, Kate recreated an entire look from 1992.

As Hello! magazine pointed out, Princess Diana wore an all-blue ensemble comprised of a blazer and long skirt for an engagement that took place on September 9, 1992. At the time, the royal was visiting The Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham, England, where she was accompanied by her sister, Lady Sarah McCorqoudale.

Fast forward nearly 30 years later to Kate and Prince William's visit to Turning Point Scotland's center on Monday, May 24. Kate wore a Zara blazer and Hope skirt in a similar shade of blue, as well as simple gold jewelry.

The only difference from Diana's outfit were the shoes. Rather than matching her heels to the rest of her ensemble, Kate opted for a pair of tan pumps.