Grab Your Berets, Here's What We Know So Far About Emily In Paris Season 2

We're ready to jet-set back to the City of Lights to see more of marketing social media influencer Emily (Lily Collins) and her Parisian crew's adventures in season two. Find out all the details now!

By Samantha Bergeson 24 May, 2021 8:01 PM
TVLily CollinsNetflixEmily in Paris
Watch: "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

Oh mon DieuEmily in Paris is already making a splash with season deux! 

For all you non-French speakers—much like Emily (Lily Collins) herself—the hit Netflix series is back for season two, and already the follow-up promises double the fashionable drama. Will we finally get that ménage à trois between Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) next year? 

Netflix first confirmed the second season in November 2020 with a fictional letter from Emily's employer Savoir. "Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," the faux letter reads. "Call it bonne chance, or American ingenuity—I'm leaning towards the former—her results are impressive. We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."

Inside the Closet of Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris was the most-watched Netflix comedy in 2020 and it's clear Emily's style choices and naiveté helped propel the series into head-scratching stardom.

Find out all we know about season two below, and let's finally stop the Sex and the City and Devil Wears Prada comparisons once and for all! 

Netflix
Season two production started in May 2021

Lily Collins adorably confirmed season two was officially in production with a sweet Instagram video on May 3, 2021. "...Annnd we're back! Beyond excited to officially be back filming saison deux of Emily in Paris!!" Collins captioned. "More to come. A LOT more!..." Co-stars Ashley Park, Lucas BravoPhilippine Leroy-BeaulieuSamuel ArnoldCamille Razat and Bruno Gouery all appear in the clip saying that they're back on set for more French adventures.

Netflix
Forget Paris!

Get ready for some more FOMO. Emily in Paris isn't just staying in the City of Lights: according to a Netflix press statement, filming locations also include Saint Tropez and other French destinations. As if we needed to envy Emily even more...

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX
Emily will have some "tough choices"

After a complicated love triangle between Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), it seems like Emily (Lily Collins) will have to decide whether or not to pursue her relationship with Gabriel or tell Camille the truth about their infidelity. Creator Darren Star hinted that Emily will make some "surprising tough choices" in season two. "The show's so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem," Star exclusively told E! News. "And everything will not be as it seems. It's always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go."

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX
Fans will see Mindy be even more musical

Ashley Park exclusively teased what to expect for her character Mindy in the upcoming season. Hint: You'll definitely want to sing along! "What's obvious is that she's working at this drag club, [she's] a singer, an MC now, so I'm sure there will be more music for Mindy," Park previously told E! News. "And also, she moved in with Emily in that last episode—we were so excited because it was like, 'Oh Mindy is in Gabriel and Emily's world now.' Because everything was so separate, even though we weren't offscreen."

The real-life BFFs will certainly have more scenes together, with Mindy might even finally meeting some of Emily's coworkers. "I think in season two we'll get a lot more relationships that will develop, but also some merging of the worlds," Park continued. "To see Mindy in more of those worlds is going to be a whole other story, which will be so fun."

Netflix
Emily will *finally* learn some French

No more fish out of water here! Emily is expected to become more familiar with her Parisian surroundings in the second season—and she may even learn some French. "In season 2, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city," showrunner Darren Star revealed to OprahMag.com. "She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX
Gabriel is still in love with Emily

Actor Lucas Bravo has more than a few thoughts on whether or not Gabriel should end up with Emily. "Gabriel's life was sad before she came along. He knew what he wanted but he didn't know how to get it," Bravo told OprahMag.com. "He didn't know how to be the best version of himself. Emily isn't just Emily. It's the first day of the rest of his life when he meets her. He's so excited for what's in store." So will their love live on now that Gabriel is opening a restaurant in Paris? 

Netflix
...But Camille may complicate things

Can Camille and Emily's friendship survive Gabriel? Well, some stars have hinted that Gabriel won't have to choose between the blonde and the brunette. Lucas Bravo is looking forward to the "few seeds" that were planted in season one. "Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she's like, ‘I'm not sorry.' And then when they're in bed, and I'm liking the picture, it's all little seeds," Bravo told Cosmopolitan"Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded."

Lily Collins even admitted that she's unsure whether Camille is into Emily as more than just a friend. "There are tons of little moments where you're like, ‘…Does Camille like Emily?' You can't really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued," Collin explained to Vogue U.K. "I think anyone in that position would be like, you're my friend, but now I have this romantic connection [with Gabriel], and I don't want to hurt you, but…oh my God! So, you know what, it's really confusing. I feel like the next season will only create more love triangle drama, although maybe Emily will have a little bit of a stronger handle on the situation…or maybe not."

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX
Antoine is now a series regular

Seems like Gabriel's restaurant will bring more than just fresh croissants to season two. Gabriel's investment partner and Emily's client Antoine (William Abadie) was promoted to a series regular. And don't expect Gabriel and Antoine to always see eye-to-eye. "As the two men cope with clashing visions for the venture, Antoine will become even more entangled in Emily's world," the official Netflix statement reads. Plus, will his affair Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) heat up or fold like a bad soufflé? We'll have to see how it all plays out, but one thing is for certain: Emily will, of course, be in the middle of any hot water. 

Getty Images
There are some new & sexy love interests

OK, so maybe we all just need to move on from Gabriel because there are plenty of eligible suitors on the horizon. Let's swoon for a moment over Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). According to an official statement, Alfie is a British "sarcastic and charming cynic" banker—aka just our type—and he already has plenty in common with Emily. "He refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture," the character description explained. "He enjoys teasing Emily, they have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more." The workaholic prefers pub crawls to Fashion Week soirées but that "something more" may make for some ooh la la between him and Emily.

A summer fling may also be in the works with Emily and Laurent G (Arnaud Binard). The "charming and gregarious owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub" is a middle-aged party boy who hires Emily to promote one of his brands. Yet she "soon learns that his connection to Savoir is more complicated than marketing." Could this be Sylvie's brother? Either way, we're expecting sparks to fly between him and Emily.

Getty Images
And plenty of designer drama

Season two will definitely be just as stylish as ever with new designers hiring Emily for her certain je ne sais quoi when it comes to marketing. Jeremy O. Harris joins the cast as "iconic fashion designer" Gregory Elliott Dupree, who is a former protégé of Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet). The press statement promised a "larger-than-life style and personality" that shows Gregory surrounded by "gorgeous clothes and gorgeous men." Gregory also will have to confront his "bitter rival" Pierre after his tumultuous exit from the atelier.

Netflix
Expect a mini Younger crossover

It seems like creator Darren Star isn't the only thing Emily in Paris has in common with Paramount+ series Younger. The two fashion-forward shows share directors! Peter Lauer returns to Emily in Paris to helm one episode, while Younger guest director Jennifer Arnold is slated to for two episodes. Katina Medina Mora, known for her work on Selena, is another new director for the series as well. 

