Actually, Teddi Mellencamp Will Be on the New Season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump Shades Teddi Mellencamp's "RHOBH" Exit

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans haven't seen the last of Teddi Mellencamp.

On the Monday, May 24 episode of Teddi Tea Pod With Teddi Mellencamp, the former Bravo personality caught up with Kyle Richards and teased her upcoming appearance in season 11. While answering listener questions, Teddi was hesitant to answer whether she had returned to RHOBH in a guest capacity.

Thankfully, pal and longtime RHOBH star Kyle was happy to answer for the podcast host. "Yes, well obviously," Paris Hilton's aunt commented. "I mean, I had to drag you, but you did."

Initially, Teddi remained tight-lipped about the cameo, coyly adding, "You'll have to see."

As Kyle revealed that "it took some convincing" to get Teddi to return, the accountability coach confirmed she "was there" when cameras were rolling. As E! News readers well know, back in September, Teddi announced she was leaving RHOBH after three seasons.