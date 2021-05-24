Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Claim Her Style Is Changing Amid Travis Barker Romance

Kourtney Kardashian is letting it be known that she's still the same ol' girl.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo of herself on Instagram on May 23 and one social media user had something to say about the star's fashion choice in the comment section of the snap, writing, "And her style begins to change."
That comment is what some are perceiving as a reference to a possible fashion transformation amid her steamy romance with Travis Barker—but the Poosh founder ended up having the last laugh, writing, "This picture is from 2019 but ok," with a kissy face emoji.
In the post, the reality TV star was pictured in a rocker-chic look, complete with a brown fur-collared coat paired with ripped denim, black boots and a yellow and black bustier tank with yellow sunglasses to match. The caption read, "Feeling left out, send me over a drink with @drink818 on the rocks with lime," which is a shout-out to her sister Kendall Jenner's recent launch of her liquor brand, 818 Tequila.
Comments surrounding the star's possible style evolution is just the latest addition when it comes to fans observing the whirlwind romance between her and the Blink 182 drummer.
Just recently, after a family trip to Disneyland, the father of two: Landon, 17 and Alabama, 15, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—called Kourtney "the love of his life." The couple recently hit the happiest place on Earth along with Travis' kids and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, as well as Kourtney's kids, Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8 and Reign Disick, 6, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick.
The two have been steamrolling ahead with their budding romance after years of friendship with declarations of love and tons of PDA ever since making their relationship IG official back in February. However, a source previously told E! News that two actually began dating back in December 2020.
So, lesson learned: Kourtney's love for fashion has zero to do with her love for Travis.