See Scott Disick Get Cozy With Amelia Hamlin as They Soak Up the Sun in Los Angeles

Watch : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Are Getting Serious!

A couple that tans together, stays together.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin got extra steamy during a "pre-bday" tan ahead of Disick's birthday on May 24, two days before Scott turns 38. The couple first sparked romance rumors in November 2020 before going Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021. Since then, Amelia has been getting closer with Scott's three children with Kourtney Kardashian and even has called him her "dream man."

In a sweet series of Instagram Stories, Scott cuddled up with Amelia as only her bucket hat is visible.

"Pick a foot, any foot," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a snapshot of him and Amelia playing footsie on a lounge chair.

The second pic of a blonde frosted tipped Scott with Amelia laying on his chest showed the couple suntanning next to restauranteur Chris Reda. "Pree tan before my bday," Scott added. We can only imagine Amelia is wearing her special bracelet in honor of Scott while lounging!