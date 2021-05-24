University of Cincinnati Soccer Star Ally Sidloski Dead at 21 After Tragic Drowning Accident

The sports community has lost a rising star.
According to the University of Cincinnati Department of Athletics, college soccer player Ally Sidloski died at the age of 21 on May 22.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told E! News Ally drowned at East Fork State Park in Clermont County, Ohio. Witnesses told the ODNR Ally was seen hanging from the platform of a boat before she disappeared into the water. Search crews recovered her body just after 1:00 a.m. on May 23. She was not wearing a life jacket. The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by the ODNR.
After her death was confirmed, several members of the school's athletic department paid tribute to Ally. "I am absolutely crushed for the Sidloski Family, our soccer team and the University," coach Neil Stafford said in a statement posted to the team's website. "There's no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale. Ally was such a pillar of everything that's right about our program. A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being—this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to her family and friends and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally."
Director of Athletics John Cunningham also said the team's "Bearcats family has suffered an extreme loss."
"We send all our prayers, love and support to the Sidloski family and will do everything we can to support them and our student-athletes as we all process and work through this tragedy," Cunningham continued. "Please respect the privacy of the Sidloski's and members of our soccer team as they grieve the loss of their daughter, sister, teammate and friend."
According to the university's website, Ally had recently completed her sophomore season but did not play this past spring due to an injury. The website described her as "a standout in the classroom," who had been named a TopCat scholar in multiple semesters for obtaining a 4.0 GPA.
Per the online tribute, Ally made her collegiate debut in 2019 after playing high school and club soccer. She was a three-time All-Greater Cleveland Conference selection.
Ally is survived by her parents David and Tracie, as well as by her two sisters, Katie and Nicole. Nicole honored the late athlete with a message on Instagram.
"To my best friend," she began. "I never imagined myself saying goodbye so quickly. I still can't wrap my head around the fact that your [sic] gone. You are the light in so many peoples lives. You are my best friend and sister in one. My heart aches to even think about you not coming home tonight."
Nicole went on to say how Ally was there for her "through everything" in life. "I just know how successful you were going to be in life and it destroys me inside to not have the opportunity to see that," she continued. "The amount of people who love and care about you is endless."
She also said it was "an everyday thing to receive compliments from others about how beautiful, strong and caring" Ally was. "The strongest girl I've ever met, survived three knee surgery's [sic] and still played college soccer," Nicole continued. "I will never ever forget the way you impacted my life, and you will continue to every single day. Everything I do now is for you. If I'm lucky enough to find success in life, it's for you. This season, I play for you and I will continue to my whole life."
At the end of her post, Nicole wrote that "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel."
"Please keep my family in your prayers, this is a very hard time for us," she continued. "Our lives changed forever. Hug your family and friends today. Tell people you love them, you never know when they'll be gone. In another life time, AllyCat."