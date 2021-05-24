All the Details on Tanya Rad's Dazzling Mermaid Gown at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Green with envy!

Tanya Rad made a fabulous style statement at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Hosting E!'s Live From the Red Carpet on Sunday, May 23, the television personality wowed the crowd with her dazzling mermaid-inspired gown.

The E! host brought the glitz and glamour to the red carpet wearing a design by Nicole by NF, which featured fun fringe details in a holographic green and blue hue. She completed her look with YSL platform heels, colorful drop earrings and vibrant blue eyeliner.

The star's stylist, Bryanne Lynn Compas, was the mastermind behind the statement-making ensemble. And luckily, the celebrity stylist is spilling the tea on Tanya's Billboard Music Awards attire.

"Tanya and I love to create a unique look for each award show," Bryanne exclusively shares with E! News. "We really wanted something bright and funky. When Tanya tried on the Nicole by NF dress we knew it was the perfect look! The YSL blue shoes, and green and blue jewelry by Anabela Chan & Le Vian brought the whole look to life!"