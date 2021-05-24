Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at Billboard Music Awards

Watch : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Raise your glass to Pink!

The 41-year-old singer received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. The superstar is one of 10 artists to ever win the honor, joining the company of Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

Before accepting the accolade, presented by Jon Bon Jovi, Pink took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to perform some of her greatest hits. The show-stopping routine marked the musician's first Billboard Music Awards performance in five years and, of course, she totally nailed it, singing "All I Know So Far," "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill," and "Just Give Me a Reason." Her 9-year-old daughter Willow even joined her on stage and performed a series of acrobatic stunts to their song "Cover Me In Sunshine." Pink also attended the award show with her 4-year-old son Jameson.