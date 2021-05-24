Katy Perry Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation for American Idol Finale

Watch : Katy Perry's Magical Transformation Into Tinkerbell

American Idol already has a major winner ahead of its season finale.

On Sunday, May 23, just as the ABC singing-competition series was kicking off its three-hour episode to crown its new champion, footage of Katy Perry's latest sensational look was shared to Instagram by her hair stylist, Jesus Guerrero.

The video shows the American Idol judge wearing an eye-catching sequined outfit and flashing a huge smile before quickly switching to a scary face, just for fun.

"Black hair for American idol finale," Jesus captioned the post.

A short time later, the 36-year-old "Teenage Dream" singer shared a carousel of footage and pics to her Instagram that displayed the lovely locks.

"MEGA RED ALERT," Katy captioned the pics, the first of which is below and showed her posing beside a dumpster outside of the show's set. "TONIGHT'S #AMERICANIDOL FINALE IS NOT DUMPSTER FIRE! YOUR FAVS ARE NOT SAFE! VOTE ONLINE, VIA TEXT, OR ON THE APP."