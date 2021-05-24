Doja Cat and SZA's Epic 2021 Billboard Music Awards Performance Has Us Wanting Even More

Watch : Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion & More Bring Their Fashion A-Game

It's the music moment fans have been waiting for!

The time has finally come for Doja Cat and SZA to hit the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. And not surprisingly, the dynamic duo made a dramatic entrance at the star-studded event on Sunday, May 23 with a larger-than-life performance of their chart-topping tune, "Kiss Me More."

With a fabulous group of backup dancers, the "Say So" superstar kicked things off on a high note. Off the bat, the 25-year-old singer and SZA got audiences at home on their feet with their powerful voices and smooth dance moves.

And because the performance came just 10 minutes into the show, it's safe to say these ladies set the bar high for a talented night.

Before the show, both Doja Cat and SZA walked the red carpet in outfits completely different from their performance attire. And yes, E! News got all the behind-the-scenes details on the looks.