Billboard Music Awards

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
Billboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Completely Sheer Look Alongside Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra cozied up to one another on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards, which the Jonas Brother member is hosting. Scroll to see the pic of their red carpet entrance.

By Kaitlin Reilly 23 May, 2021 11:46 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsNick JonasCelebritiesEventsPriyanka ChopraBillboard Music AwardsNBCU
Watch: Why Nick Jonas Is the Best Billboard Music Awards Host Ever!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas are almost too cute together at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The couple, who married in 2018 after a whirlwind romance, appeared on the red carpet of the awards show looking very much in love. Priyanka, who wore a tan sequined bodysuit with a long skirt, cuddled up to her hubby Nick, who looked like pure money in an green ensemble with black shoes. 

It's a big night for Nick, who is hosting the event live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In April, he took to Instagram to give himself an early, not so official award.

"Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award," he wrote in the caption of his video, which showed him holding a BBMA trophy. "Best host ever?! Wow!"

Ahead of his hosting gig, Nick spoke to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester about his favorite performance at the awards show, which this year features nominees like Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Dua LipaDaBaby and Billie Eilish

photos
Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

"J.Lo was hosting and she did an opening number at this awards show," the "Jealous" singer shared. "It was kind of a precursor to her Super Bowl performance and you just kind of watched it thinking, 'Alright, this is like another level of excellence that would be impossible for anyone to achieve, apart from BeyoncéShakira, just a very small group of performers.' It was so inspiring to watch."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Island Medium Theresa Caputo's Daughter Victoria Is Married

2
Exclusive

Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Gives Update on "Gorgeous" Baby Girl

3

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Nick's band made headlines in 2019 by taking the stage at the BBMAs to perform songs off their comeback album Happiness Begins. Immediately after the event, Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his then fiancée Sophie Turner famously got married in a Las Vegas chapel

Trending Stories

1

Island Medium Theresa Caputo's Daughter Victoria Is Married

2
Exclusive

Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Gives Update on "Gorgeous" Baby Girl

3

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

4

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

5

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs