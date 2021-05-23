Don't Start Your "Pretty Bitch Summer" Without This Billboard Music Awards Lesson From Saweetie

After Megan Thee Stallion #blessed us with "Hot Girl Summer", Saweetie is leveling up with the promise of a "Pretty Bitch Summer."
Coined in honor of her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, the rapper told E!'s Rocsi Diaz at tonight's 2021 Billboard Music Awards why her mantra is about so much more than simply looking the part.
"I definitely feel like Pretty Bitch Music has a loaded meaning because when I mean pretty," Saweetie described, "I want to change the discourse of what it means to be or to feel pretty. My fans come in all shapes, sizes, cultures, skintones, so for me it's giving that power back to my fans and letting them know that pretty is your energy, your aura, your self-esteem, your confidence."
"Your pretty is how you define it," she continued.
In crafting the vision for Pretty Bitch Music, Saweetie said she was inspired by the acronym behind fellow west coast MC Tupac Shakur's "Thug Life" philosophy.
"'Bitch' stands for boss, independent, tough, CEO and hyphy," she explained, spelling out exactly how you can embody "Pretty Girl Summer" in the coming months.
Simply put, the rules according to Saweetie are as follows: "Be unapologetically yourself and have fun. That's what I'm going to do for 'Pretty Bitch Summer.'"
Ahead of tonight's festivities, the "Tap In" songstress was named a finalist in the Top Female Rap Artist category.
"The fact that I have no album out," Saweetie reflected, "it just lets me know that me and my team are still working our butts off so I'm really thankful and it's an honor."