Here's Proof Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Have a One-of-a-Kind Love

Two words: Relationship goals!
There's no denying that Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have a one-of-a-kind romance. It was just yesterday, Friday, May 21, The Vampire Diaries actor revealed the special way his wife of six years helped him "out of a terrible business situation."
In a heartwarming Instagram post, Ian raved over the Twilight star on her 33rd birthday, writing, "This mama. This human."
He then shared that Nikki "is the reason" he was able to create Brother's Bond Bourbon, a brand of bourbon he co-founded with Paul Wesley. Prior to building his new business, he said he "made huge personal guarantees to banks" with an undisclosed company, which left him "in an eight-figure hole."
"It was awful. A true nightmare day in and day out," he explained, adding that the experience made him end up "in the hospital 4 times in 2 years. This woman here decided that she didn't want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out."
The actor praised his wife, noting "she devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way."
"I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman," he continued. "Brothers Bond Bourbon is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman...Painful as hell but as a family SHE got us through. It's unreal. I owe her my health, my life and my sanity."
Ian added, "I honor this woman and appreciate her more than anyone I could ever imagine. Happy 33 you incredible angel of a person. The light you radiate into our household and this planet is beyond inspiring. You are a superwoman. You made it possible for me to live, build my dreams, and to start my life over. The world needs people like you."
This isn't the first time the 42-year-old actor has gushed over his wife. In fact, the couple, who tied the knot in April 2015 and are proud parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Bodhi, have proven time and time again why they are couple goals.
