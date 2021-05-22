Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Here's Proof Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Have a One-of-a-Kind Love

Ian Somerhalder recently praised his wife, Nikki Reed, for helping him out of a "terrible business situation." That's just one way they've proven to be couple goals. Relive their love story below.

Two words: Relationship goals!

There's no denying that Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have a one-of-a-kind romance. It was just yesterday, Friday, May 21, The Vampire Diaries actor revealed the special way his wife of six years helped him "out of a terrible business situation."

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Ian raved over the Twilight star on her 33rd birthday, writing, "This mama. This human."

He then shared that Nikki "is the reason" he was able to create Brother's Bond Bourbon, a brand of bourbon he co-founded with Paul Wesley. Prior to building his new business, he said he "made huge personal guarantees to banks" with an undisclosed company, which left him "in an eight-figure hole."

"It was awful. A true nightmare day in and day out," he explained, adding that the experience made him end up "in the hospital 4 times in 2 years. This woman here decided that she didn't want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out."

photos
Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed's Cutest Moments

The actor praised his wife, noting "she devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way."

"I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman," he continued. "Brothers Bond Bourbon is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman...Painful as hell but as a family SHE got us through. It's unreal. I owe her my health, my life and my sanity."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ian added, "I honor this woman and appreciate her more than anyone I could ever imagine. Happy 33 you incredible angel of a person. The light you radiate into our household and this planet is beyond inspiring. You are a superwoman. You made it possible for me to live, build my dreams, and to start my life over. The world needs people like you."

This isn't the first time the 42-year-old actor has gushed over his wife. In fact, the couple, who tied the knot in April 2015 and are proud parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Bodhi, have proven time and time again why they are couple goals.

Scroll through our gallery below to see their cutest moments.

Instagram
Giving "Gratitude"

The Lost actor praises his wife for helping him get "out of a terrible business situation" that left him in the hospital. "This woman here decided that she didn't want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out," he shared. "She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way. I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman. Brothers Bond Bourbon is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

In December 2020, Nikki shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, writing, "Happy Happy birthday to this man right here. The most creative, certifiably genius, deepest thinker of anyone I have ever known with the most giving spirit."

Instagram
Rainforest Sips

Ian and wife Nikki celebrated spring (and being married four years) by sipping on bush chai in the rainforest in April 2019. 

Instagram
Pure Bliss

The actor shared this romantic photo, along with a sweet caption about his lady love on their fourth wedding anniversary in 2019. "I'm completely blown away by you...," he began, adding, "Whether dancing at our wedding, swimming across the seas, cuddling one of our furry creatures, jumping on airplanes around the world, snapping beautiful photos or sitting hand and hand looking at the ocean with a beer: we do it all together. It's been nothing short of amazing to breathe the air of the bright blue sky all over this planet with you."

Instagram
Defying Gravity

This duo's love is one that clearly defies the laws of physics.

Instagram
Precious Peck

The lovebirds really like locking lips with each other!

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

In this throwback picture from 2015, the precious pair enjoyed some not-so-covert makeout time.

Instagram
Cute Carry

In another flashback photo—this time from 2014—the Vampire Diaries actor whisked his wife right off her feet!

Instagram
Romance in the Rain

During New York Fashion Week, the cute couple shared a sweet smooch in the rain.

Instagram
Flawless Family

For Father's Day, the CW star threw it back to this adorable moment where he planted a peck on Nikki's growing baby bump.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

The two showed off their fit figures while out on the water in this photo. And clearly, they couldn't keep their hands off each other!

Instagram
Crazy Kiss

The actress loves doing acrobatics and her hubby loves supporting her (literally!).

Instagram
Polaroid Perfection

This precious photo was posted in honor of the couple's third anniversary and we can't get over the cuteness.

Instagram
Valentine's Day View

Aw, how romantic. The lovebirds smooched under the setting sun on Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Awards Show Smooch

Aren't these two so cute sharing a kiss at the Golden Globes?

Instagram
Greener Pastures

The animal lovers look so cozy laying on the grass next to some beautiful horses in this snap.

Instagram
Black-and-White Bliss

The couple loves their PDA.

Holiday Hikes

The pair leaned in for a tender moment while hiking on Christmas.

Cute Cuddles

The duo snuggled up with their pup—and each other—on the set of The Vampire Diaries.

Wine Time

The two look so sweet celebrating Nikki's birthday with a bottle of wine in hand.

Exciting Announcement

In May 2017, the actor announced on Instagram that he and Nikki were expecting a little one with this gorgeous photo.

Covert Kiss

The lovers locked lips while hidden behind the actor's hat to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2017.

Wonderful Wedding

In January 2016, Ian decided to celebrate nine months of marriage with Nikki with this silly shot from their wedding day.

Puppy Partners

These two always look so good together, but somehow they look even cuter with puppies in hand.

Llama Lovin'

Instead of kissing her main man back in 2015, the Twilight star decided to plant one on this lovable llama instead.

Birthday Beauty

Ian loves doting on his lady love for her birthday each year.

Smooches on the Sand

But first, kisses! During a 2015 getaway, Ian planted a big smooch on Nikki's cheek.

Sexy Snuggles

This 2015 moment between the couple is almost too intimate for Instagram. Almost.

Ski Slope Silliness

The two celebrated the 2014 holidays with a trip to the Sun Valley slopes. From the looks of their getaway, they had a blast.

