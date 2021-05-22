Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts Baby Bump After Announcing She's Expecting Baby No. 3

Jennifer Love Hewitt is having a very relaxing summer as she waits for the arrival of baby No. 3.

The 9-1-1 star, who announced she was expecting her third child with husband Brian Hallisay earlier this week, took to her Instagram Story to share how her pregnancy is going.

She wrote over a photo of herself sporting an orange bikini with her baby bump on full display, "I am officially declaring hot bump summer!"

Later, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star reposted a fan account that shared the image along with the words, "We have a real life mango on the way."

The actress first shared news of her growing "mango" in a May 18 Instagram post featuring a photo of herself holding up a pregnancy test. She wrote in the caption, "Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you. Thank you @clearblue for being part of our journey and giving us a platform to share this news!"