Why Kelley Flanagan Told Peter Weber to "Get the Hell Out of My Life" Following Split

Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Kelley Flanagan is revealing just how bad her split from Peter Weber really was.

For months now, the former Bachelor contestant has dropped hints about the messy nature of her breakup, but now she's telling all in an interview with Chicks in the Office—and she's not holding back.

According to Kelley, she realized that their romance wasn't all that rosy when she noticed how different their interests were. As she told the hosts, "It's not a bad thing, [but] he loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying."

"There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that's what I liked and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let's be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?'" she continued, before adding that that was the moment she decided it was over.