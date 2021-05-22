The 25 Best Friends Episodes To Get You Excited for the Reunion

Watch : "Friends: The Reunion" Trailer Will Bring You to Tears

After more than a year of waiting patiently, the Friends reunion is finally upon us.

The long-awaited event is less than a week away, and it's got us all up in our Friends feelings all over again. The theme song's permanently stuck in our heads, we can't stop thinking about Rachel getting off the plane, and we're once again contemplating the meaning of the word "break."

Thanks to the emotional trailer for the reunion, we're also thinking hard about some of the show's best moments, which has brought us right back to our list of the top 25 episodes of Friends that we first narrowed down when the 25th anniversary hit back in September 2019. We may not have time to binge 10 seasons before the reunion airs, but we can handle 25 episodes!

While it was tough to take 236 eps and narrow them down, we stand by our list and the iconic moments it includes—especially when it comes to our pick for the top episode. The reunion trailer even showed the cast recreating a scene from that episode, so just try to tell us we're wrong!