Kylie Jenner Addresses "Disrespectful" Rumors About Travis Scott Relationship

Kylie Jenner is speaking out after it was reported she and Travis Scott are in an "open relationship."

The rumors were published by The Daily Mail on Friday, May 21, and caught the eye of the Kylie Cosmetics guru, who shared a screen capture of the headline that reads "Kylie Jenner and rapper beau Travis Scott 'rekindle their romance (but are now in an OPEN relationship)'... less than two years after split.'"

However, Kylie wrote on Twitter that this is far from the truth. She stated, "you guys really just make up anything."

Stormi Webster's mom went on to say she's "not discrediting anyone" who is in a polyamorous or open relationship, "but it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true."

In April, E! News reported the reality star and rapper are simply "good friends" and devoted parents to their 3-year-old daughter.