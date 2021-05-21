Glenn Close Shares How Being Raised in a Cult Led to Emotional "Devastation"

Watch : Glenn Close Reveals What's Inside of Her Costume Closet

First Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga, now Glenn Close is sharing her truth.

In the second episode of Harry and Oprah's Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, the eight-time Oscar nominee spoke about her experience living inside a cult as a child.

The Damages alum was brought into the religious organization Moral Re-Armament, headquartered in Switzerland, by her father. She said that the experience, which "basically dictated how you're supposed to live and what you're supposed to say and how you're supposed to feel," followed her throughout her entire life.

"Because of how we were raised, anything you thought you'd do for yourself was considered selfish," she explained. "We never went on any vacations or had any collective memories of stuff other than what we went through, which was really awful."

In addition to affecting her family life, Glenn said living this way caused great damage to her future relationships, adding how it's "astounding that something you go through at such a young stage in your life still has such a potential to be destructive."