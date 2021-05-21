High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Reveals the Beauty and the Beast Cast List

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

The spring musical cast list has officially been posted.

This week's new episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series revealed who will be playing who in the East High production of Beauty and the Beast, and there were some surprises to be found, both good and...weird.

In good news, Ashlyn (Julia Lester) was cast as Belle, giving both the character and the actress the due her talent deserves. Ricky (Joshua Bassett) will play the Beast, as expected, but we can't exactly say he deserves the role. He essentially bombed his audition and still got a lead part, which is pretty typical of boys in high school theatre so we guess we're not that surprised.

In weirder news, EJ (Matt Cornett) will play Gaston, the character who's madly in love with Belle, who is being played by EJ's cousin. EJ is the perfect Gaston and Ashlyn will slay as Belle so it's not like any incorrect choices were made here, but still, it's weird!