Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Her Silence on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

Burning to hear Phoebe Dynevor's take on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit? Well, dear readers, you're in luck. The 26-year-old actress broke her silence on the 31-year-old actor's departure during the May 20 episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast.

"I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew. But yeah, I guess it is a spanner," she said. "But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. And I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show. Because I think the fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling. And we're very much passing on the baton to the lovely Johnny [Bailey], who plays Anthony and that will be the main storyline of season two and the story arc of season two."

As Dynevor noted, the period drama is based on Julia Quinn's novels and each focuses on one of the eight Bridgerton siblings. The first book centers on Dynevor's character Daphne Bridgerton, who is just entering the social season in 19th century London, and her relationship with Page's character the Duke of Hastings Simon Basset. The second book, and therefore season, focuses on Anthony Bridgerton. And while Daphne, who is now happily married to Simon, will help her brother navigate the social season, there is less focus on her relationship with the duke.