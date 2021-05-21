Katie Stevens Detailing Her Last Day on The Bold Type Will Make You Tear Up

Saying sayonara to Scarlet magazine.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Katie Stevens opened up about the end of The Bold Type, which will debut its fifth and final season next week. Per the 28-year-old actress, who plays journalist Jane Sloan on the beloved show, she's yet to fully embrace the series' end.
"I feel like it won't really feel like it's ending until the last episode airs," she shared with E! News. "So, I feel like once that happens, I wonder how I'll feel."
Understandably, plenty of emotions have already arisen for Katie and her co-stars Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy. As Katie detailed it, the trio had a private sendoff on the set they've called home for four years.
"Me and the girls actually went to the Scarlet bullpen set," she reflected. "And, we had wrapped it the day before, so nobody was on it. And we went after we wrapped and just the three of us just kind of walked through it."
As she continued, Katie called this sendoff a "really beautiful moment" as they were able to reminisce on all of the good times they had while filming. "It felt like we were watching like, little ghosts of ourselves from the past," the Faking It alum said. "I could see us testing out the sex positions in the conference room in the second episode, I could see us walking through the bullpen when Sutton needed us and we were going to the fashion closet and when we were coming out in crazy outfits for Sutton's bachelorette."
In order to preserve these memories, Katie noted that she and her co-leads made sure to take photos in front of the Scarlet sign. "We just literally laid on the floor of the bullpen," she stated, "and just like, sat there and cried and talked and reminisced and stuff."
Thankfully, Katie was able to take little pieces of the set with her. Specifically, The Bold Type star's home now features a butterfly pillow from Jane's apartment, framed photos of the on-and-off screen besties and some wardrobe items.
"My shoes are the thing that I'm obsessed with more than anything else," Katie dished. "And I have a black Saint Laurent purse, and I normally don't buy nice things like that for myself. So, the fact that I could get it from Jane and stuff, I was like, 'Yes! I will take these.'"
Although, Katie did quip that she wasn't sure where she'd wear all the high-fashion items. We're sure she'll figure it out!
Be sure to catch the final season of The Bold Type when it premieres Wednesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. on Freeform.