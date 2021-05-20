Just Like All Of Us, Helen Mirren Got Into TikTok During the Pandemic

Watch : Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok

Not even Dame Helen Mirren is immune to the joys of TikTok.

The esteemed actress heads to space in her future-set episode of Amazon Prime's Solos, and her character Peg spends some time reminiscing about her childhood days on TikTok. So of course, we had to ask her if she's among the millions of people who have taken to the short video app to entertain herself during quarantine. Shockingly the answer was, "A little bit, yes."

"I have to say, one of the great pleasures of the pandemic has been the inventiveness and the wit and the creativity of what people have been doing on the internet," she said. "I mean TikTok is absolutely part of that, but many other things as well. I mean just wonderful, inventiveness and wit and humor and poetry."

See? Our TikTok obsession is good!