Here's How Nick Jonas Feels About Letting His Future Kids Become Singers

Watch : Nick Jonas Talks Jennifer Lopez, Billboard Awards & Touring Again

Nick Jonas would "give it a beat" when it comes to his children's future.

While Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra aren't parents yet, it seems the rocker has put some thought into whether or not he would let his kids enter the music industry. Nick and brothers Kevin and Joe skyrocketed to fame as child stars, and Nick exclusively reveals to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester his thoughts on letting any of his own his kids do the same.

"If they want to be singers, I would tell them, 'Alright, let's give it a beat. Let's make sure you still want to do this in a couple years,'" Nick explained. His own parents were "so supportive" of his career at an early age.

His future kids may even also idolize the same pop diva Nick is a "Sucker" for. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards host revealed his favorite awards show performance ever was from the iconic Jenny From the Block singer.