FriendsBillboard Music AwardsRoyal FamilyKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Reveal the Name of Their Baby Boy

Jason Derulo shared a video of himself and girlfriend Jena Frumes on Instagram to announce the name of his son, and, truly, we should have seen this coming.

By Kaitlin Reilly 20 May, 2021 5:45 PMTags
BabiesCelebritiesJason Derulo
Watch: See Jason Derulo's Shocking "Spider-Man" Transformation

Sing it with us now: Jason Derulo!

The singer, who famously belts his full name at the top of his tracks, took to Instagram on May 19 to announce the name of his first child, who he welcomed earlier this month with his girlfriend, influencer Jena Frumes. In the caption of a video featuring clips of himself and Jena preparing to welcome their baby, the Cats star wrote, "The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes." 

Followers shared their excitement over the news in the comments section. 

"Incredible bro," one wrote. "There's nothing like dad life!" Another added, "You're gonna be a great dad congrats."

On the same day, Jena shared a sweet photo of little Jason's hands to Instagram, along with the caption, "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed."

The couple shared shared that they were expecting their first baby this past March when the "Savage Love" artist posted a video of the two of them hanging out on a beach in the Bahamas, set to the tune of Robin Thicke's "Lost Without U." He added the caption, "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes @bahamarresorts." 

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

Jason and Jena began dating in early 2020. The artist revealed that it was a chance meeting during a workout that brought them together. 

Jena Fumes/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

See Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Dressed Up for Her Senior Prom

2

9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3

3

See Kendall Jenner's Reaction to Lavish Gift From BF Devin Booker

"We met at the gym. We met at Equinox," he told Page Six at the time. "We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her there once before. The second time, I was like, let me go talk to her. And the rest is history."

 

Jena Fumes/Instagram

And now, the two are ready to embark on their parenting journey with two Jason Derulos in the house. 

Trending Stories

1

See Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Dressed Up for Her Senior Prom

2

9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3

3

See Kendall Jenner's Reaction to Lavish Gift From BF Devin Booker

4

Prince William's Buff Arm Will Leave You Royally Flushed

5

Watch the Friends Reunite on Set in New Trailer