Martin Bashir Was "Deceitful" in Securing 1995 Princess Diana Interview, Probe Finds

"He acted as described...so as to deceive Earl Spencer and induce him to arrange the meeting with Princess Diana," the report said. "By gaining access to Princess Diana in this way, he was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview."

The report added that "by acting as described...Mr. Bashir acted inappropriately and in serious breach of the 1993 edition of the Producers' Guidelines on straight dealing," referring to the BBC's editorial guidelines.

The BBC previously launched an internal investigation into the matter in 1996. Dyson said the probe, which cleared Bashir, Panorama and the BBC of wrongdoing, was "woefully ineffective." Following the recent publishing of the results of the second inquiry, Bashir issued a fresh apology.

"This is the second time that I have willingly fully co-operated with an investigation into events more than 25 years ago," Bashir said in a statement to U.K. press on Thursday. "I apologized then, and I do so again now, over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up. It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret. But I absolutely stand by the evidence I gave a quarter of a century ago, and again more recently."

The BBC reported last week that Bashir has left the company. The group adding that the journalist, who most recently served as its religion editor, was departing due to ongoing health issues, adding that he has been absent from his role in recent months after contracting COVID-19 and undergoing quadruple bypass surgery.