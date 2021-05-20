See Lisa Vanderpump Find Fur-Ever Homes for Puppies in First Vanderpump Dogs Trailer

It's time to find a fur-ever home!
Fans of Lisa Vanderpump's shows—Vanderpump Rules and Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump—are certainly familiar with her passion for animal rescue. Vanderpump's West Hollywood shelter has been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and now the organization is getting its own spotlight in Peacock docu-series Vanderpump Dogs.
E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the highly-anticipated reality show, which premieres Wednesday, June 9 on NBCU's streaming service. The series "follows the stories behind the sweetest and most outrageous dog adoptions at the renowned pet adoption shop in West Hollywood," according to Peacock. Pet lovers will also get a deeper glimpse into Vanderpump's "luxurious life" and dog foundation that has found homes for more than 2,000 dogs in need since 2016.
Vanderpump can't help but compare pairing adoptees with pups like a dating process. "You want to have a little foreplay before you go all the way," she laughs in the trailer. "The goal is to make these dogs feel like VIPs, LVP's VIPs."
From luxe grooming to even finding a Ken Todd look-alike in canine form, Vanderpump teases that a "sexy" dog is only half the battle in finding the perfect owner. "It's not just about finding somebody attractive across the bar," Vanderpump continues. "This isn't a one night stand. This is a lifelong relationship."
While meeting with one family, a little girl tells LVP, "I want three dogs," before Vanderpump informs the child, "That's a lot of picking up poop."
"I'll take one," the girl hilariously replies.
Another happy costumer shares, "I'm just so happy that he's going to be my forever dog." Aw!
Vanderpump and Todd also serve as executive producers on the series.
"Each episode will follow the characters who come to the foundation to adopt their forever friend, the committed (and gorgeous) employees, the adorable pups and Lisa Vanderpump herself—all with a dose of comedy, a dash of drama, and a whole lot of heart," the Peacock announcement reads.
Watch the exclusive first look for yourself to see all the heartwarming stories to come!
Vanderpump Dogs is produced by Evolution Media, with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Bill Langworthy, Brian McCarthy and Rit Saraswat also executive producing.
Vanderpump Dogs premieres on Wednesday, June 9 only on Peacock. And don't miss a brand new episode of Overserved tonight at 9 p.m. on E!.