How Drew Barrymore’s “Racy” Text to Cameron Diaz Accidentally Got Sent to a Stranger

Never have you ever?
During a fun game of "Did the Crime, Sip the Wine" on the May 18th episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore recalled to her guests Nina Dobrev, Julianne Hough and special co-host Ross Mathews, of a time when a video of her getting dressed—which she meant to send to BFF Cameron Diaz –accidentally ended up in the hands of a teenager!
The 46-year-old host asked her guests if they've ever accidentally sent a "racy" text to wrong person—which reminded her of the time that she did, in fact, do just that.
"Here's the irony though, I'm not name dropping," Drew shared. "You two ladies [Dobrev and Hough] are both in the same industry. My best friend happens to be Cameron Diaz and I sent her a video of me getting dressed."
And you won't believe who was on the receiving end of that video.
"I sent it, turns out, to a sixteen-year-old boy named Matthew," the actress recalled. "Anyway, long story."
Thankfully, Drew realized that the story was good enough to divulge even further.
"He then wrote me back and was like, ‘I have your video but I promise I won't like, put it out anywhere,'" she shared. "And I'm only getting dressed not be sexy—I'm like doing this [dancing] to her—it's because I was trying to multitask and she's my best friend and we get dressed in front of each other all the time."
To this day, the Santa Clarita Diet star is grateful to her accidental-text buddy for being so gracious, saying, "Thank God for Matthew for being such a kind young gentleman not to put it out there in the world."
Switching gears, Drew also candidly asked her guests if they've ever put their ex's toothbrush in the toilet, to which the Charlie's Angels actress hilariously admitted that may have done just more than that to a former flame.
Watch the interview above to see just what the star admits to!