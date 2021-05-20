Mischa BartonDemi LovatoRoyal FamilyKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Minari's Alan Kim Gets Adorably Star Struck Meeting Emma Stone at Cruella Premiere

Alan Kim loves Emma Stone as much as we do! The Minari breakout shared a photo of the moment he met The Favourite actress this week. See the pic for yourself below.

It's not every day you get to meet an Oscar winner—or a real life Disney villain. 

On Tuesday, May 18, Alan Kim got to meet both. The young Minari actor, 9, flipped when he was able to say hi to Emma Stone at the premiere of her latest film, Cruella. He snapped a picture with the actress, 32, along with his sister Alyssa Kim, 12, from inside the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

"Aww! It was real!!" Alan wrote on Instagram, through his account managed by his parents. He shared that he also met Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who stars as Anita Darling, and Dara Reneé, who appears in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Alan added, "it was so amazing and I could not believe that I actually saw them!!"

He and Emma were twinning in black-and-white suits at the Disney premiere, while Alyssa donned a black blazer over a floral dress. The tween is actually a Disney star as well, after performing as Young Elsa on the Broadway national tour of Frozen

Alyssa gushed on her page this week, "It was so amazing to met them! They were all so nice! Fun fact: Dara actually watched the Frozen Opening Night in LA!!"

She joined Alan and Emma for the photos to mark their exciting celebrity sightings. They all pulled their masks down for the pic with Emma, with Alan writing on Insta, "We did a COVID test and only the negative result people got to go in!!" 

The La La Land star, who was attending her first red carpet in over a year, stunned in a Louis Vuitton pantsuit for the movie opening. And after the most recent award season, Alan is no stranger to the red carpet either. Legends meeting legends!

See their snaps above.

