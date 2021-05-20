Khloe Kardashian's Latest Swim Collection Stretches up to 4 Sizes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Swimsuit shopping can be very intimidating. After all, every person has weight fluctuations, right? That's why Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American launched the Always Fits line of swimwear. There are plenty of bathing suit lines, but this one has a "revolutionary approach to sizing and fit." These bathing suits have enough stretch to "account for size fluctuation and can be worn time and time again."

This is the first swim collection that stretches up or down sizes, without losing its shape. Specifically, each suit can stretch to fit 3-4 different sizes, with fits ranging from 0-8 (XS-5XL) that guarantee the perfect fit every time. Each item from the collection retails for $39- $95. Check out some of our favorites below.